KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Scott Burton’s film ‘Earnest Drinker’ world premiere | Burn Thompson Writers Group | Cancer Connection peer training

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, April 17, 2026

  • Juneau filmmaker Scott Burton will premiere his documentary “Earnest Drinker: A Film about Relationships with Alcohol” at the Goldtown Theater on Tuesday, April 21, followed by a statewide premiere on KTOO 360 TV. For more details on the film and its participants, visit earnestdrinker.com.

  • The members of the Burn Thompson Writers Group are having a poetry reading at the City Museum (114 W. 4th Street) on Saturday, April 18, from 1:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m.

  • On Saturday, April 18, Cancer Connection is hosting a one-day workshop for cancer survivors to become volunteer “peer buddies” for other Southeast Alaskans who are facing cancer. The training is full, but will be filmed and made available at a later date.

Audio Podcast

Andy Kline guest hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Symphony Tlingit opera overture | Charlie Brown opens | Litter Free | Early Learning Fair

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Healthy relationships in rural communities, part one

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, ​Christina Michelle sits down with professionals from AWARE to discuss healthy relationships in rural communities.

Folk Fest: The Red Hots, Guest Dance Band for 2026, and Juneau's own Queens live in Studio 1A

Folk Fest week on Juneau Afternoon concludes with the 2026 Guest Dance Band, The Red Hots, with a live audience in Studio 1A at KTOO. Plus, an opening number from the Juneau a cappella group Queens, and 2026 Guest Dance Caller Connor Maguire teaches some square dancing.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications