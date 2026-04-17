Scott Burton’s film ‘Earnest Drinker’ world premiere | Burn Thompson Writers Group | Cancer Connection peer training

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, April 17, 2026

Juneau filmmaker Scott Burton will premiere his documentary “Earnest Drinker: A Film about Relationships with Alcohol” at the Goldtown Theater on Tuesday, April 21, followed by a statewide premiere on KTOO 360 TV. For more details on the film and its participants, visit earnestdrinker.com.





The members of the Burn Thompson Writers Group are having a poetry reading at the City Museum (114 W. 4th Street) on Saturday, April 18, from 1:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m.





On Saturday, April 18, Cancer Connection is hosting a one-day workshop for cancer survivors to become volunteer “peer buddies” for other Southeast Alaskans who are facing cancer. The training is full, but will be filmed and made available at a later date.

Audio Podcast

Andy Kline guest hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.