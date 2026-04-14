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Culture Rich Conversations

Culture Rich Conversations: Healthy relationships in rural communities, part one

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On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, ​Christina Michelle sits down with professionals from AWARE to discuss healthy relationships in rural communities. They explore the foundations of a healthy partnership, identify critical red flags, and highlight dynamic resources available for individuals and couples.

Guests:

Ben Horton, Juneau Choice and Accountability Program Facilitator

Natalie Watson, Prevention Manager

Saralyn Tabachnick, Aware Legend & Former Special Projects Director

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

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Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

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