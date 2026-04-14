Culture Rich Conversations: Healthy relationships in rural communities, part one

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, Christina Michelle sits down with professionals from AWARE to discuss healthy relationships in rural communities. They explore the foundations of a healthy partnership, identify critical red flags, and highlight dynamic resources available for individuals and couples.
Guests:
Ben Horton, Juneau Choice and Accountability Program Facilitator
Natalie Watson, Prevention Manager
Saralyn Tabachnick, Aware Legend & Former Special Projects Director
Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.
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Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.