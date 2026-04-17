KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Symphony Tlingit opera overture | Charlie Brown opens | Litter Free | Early Learning Fair

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Audio Podcast

Andy Kline guest hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Scott Burton's film 'Earnest Drinker' world premiere | Burn Thompson Writers Group | Cancer Connection peer training

Juneau premiere of Scott Burton's "Earnest Drinker" at the Goldtown Theater, Burn Thompson poetry reading, and Cancer Connection is training peer buddies.

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Healthy relationships in rural communities, part one

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, ​Christina Michelle sits down with professionals from AWARE to discuss healthy relationships in rural communities.

Folk Fest: The Red Hots, Guest Dance Band for 2026, and Juneau's own Queens live in Studio 1A

Folk Fest week on Juneau Afternoon concludes with the 2026 Guest Dance Band, The Red Hots, with a live audience in Studio 1A at KTOO. Plus, an opening number from the Juneau a cappella group Queens, and 2026 Guest Dance Caller Connor Maguire teaches some square dancing.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications