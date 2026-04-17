Juneau Symphony Tlingit opera overture | Charlie Brown opens | Litter Free | Early Learning Fair

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, April 15, 2026
- Theater at Latitude 58 opens “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” for a two-week run April 16-26.
- The Juneau Symphony presents “Elegance & Energy,” which includes the premiere of the overture from the upcoming first-ever Tlingit opera composed by Ed Littlefield.
- The Litter Free Juneau Community Clean-up is on Saturday, April 18.
- The Early Career Fair, presented by Southeast Childhood Collective, is on Friday, April 17.
Audio Podcast
Andy Kline guest hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.