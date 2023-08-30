The Alaska Heritage Emergency Network empowers Alaska’s Cultural Heritage community

Mary Irvine and Jonas Lamb in Studio 2K at KTOO (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

The Alaska Heritage Emergency Network (AHEN) has been established to build and empower Alaska’s Cultural Heritage community’s capacity, relationships, and resources to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies. AHEN was created through an initiative of the Alaska State Museums, cultural organizations of Alaska, and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM), to provide a forum where analysis and information sharing can be supported.

The group has launched a listserv and is looking for arts and culture organizations and emergency management responders from all levels across Alaska to participate at no cost. The AHEN Network will grow over time and stay connected via an online listserv with periodic presentations, training exercises, and post-disaster assistance. For more information on how to participate, or to subscribe to the Network listserv, subscribe online at https://list.state.ak.us/mailman/listinfo/AHEN or send an email to: mary.irvine@alaska.gov



A sneak peek at the upcoming Mga Kuwento project from the KTOO News team. It involves a podcast, a museum exhibit, and a kick-off event celebration. Stay tuned at KTOO for more as the project launches in October.

A preview of the Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Music Festival

Guests:

Mary Irvine , Curator of Statewide Services, Alaska State Museum

, Curator of Statewide Services, Alaska State Museum Jonas Lamb , Public Services Librarian, Egan Library, University of Alaska Southeast

, Public Services Librarian, Egan Library, University of Alaska Southeast Tasha Elizarde , KTOO Community Engagement Producer

, KTOO Community Engagement Producer Sandy Fortier, Executive Director, Juneau Jazz and Classics

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.