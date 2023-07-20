KTOO

July 20, 2023: New University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer

by

Dr. Aparna Palmer, Chancellor of the University of Alaska Southeast (Photo courtesy of UAS)

July 20, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Guests:

  • Karen Rehfeld, P.E.O. Chapter G
  • Ellen Cook, P.E.O. Chapter G
  • Phil Huebschen, Executive Director, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
  • Dr. Aparna Palmer, Chancellor, University of Alaska Southeast

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

