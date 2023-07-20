July 20, 2023: New University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer

On today’s program:
- New UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer who began July 1
- Phil Huebschen from the Juneau Arts and Humanties Council to highlight a few of the recent selections for the Ruddy Awards being presented next week during the JAHC’s 50th anniversary celebration
- P.E.O Chapter G about their wildlife cruise fundraiser that supports scholarships for local women happening next week
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Guests:
- Karen Rehfeld, P.E.O. Chapter G
- Ellen Cook, P.E.O. Chapter G
- Phil Huebschen, Executive Director, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Dr. Aparna Palmer, Chancellor, University of Alaska Southeast
Bostin Christopher produced today's show with help from Erin Tripp.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.