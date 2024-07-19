Juneau Afternoon: St. Vincent De Paul fundraiser, a new album featuring local Alaska artists collaborating with Killah Priest, and Juneau Drag-sponsored pageants are coming in August

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Travelgram, Kake Dog Salmon Festival, Green Crab Awareness Day, and Climate Fair for a Cool Planet Conversations on today's episode include travel tips and strategies with Scott McMurren from Alaska Travelgram, a look at Green Crab Awareness Day and how to spot and report this invasive species, plus previews of the Kake Dog Salmon Festival and Climate Fair for a Cool Planet.

Juneau Afternoon: Sealaska Heritage Culturally Responsive Education Conference, plus call for artists from Juneau-Douglas City Museum Conversations on this episode include a preview of the upcoming Culturally Responsive Education Conference from Sealaska Heritage, call for artists from the Juneau-Douglas City Musuem, and Perseverance Theatre and Juneau Ghost Light Theatre present a staged reading of "The Book of Will."