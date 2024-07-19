KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: St. Vincent De Paul fundraiser, a new album featuring local Alaska artists collaborating with Killah Priest, and Juneau Drag-sponsored pageants are coming in August

by

Lance Mitchell, Radiophonic, and Zansler in Studio 2K (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Ellie Jackson (center) leads Kake’s Kéex’ Kwáan dancers. (Photo by Shelby Herbert/KFSK)

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Travelgram, Kake Dog Salmon Festival, Green Crab Awareness Day, and Climate Fair for a Cool Planet

Conversations on today's episode include travel tips and strategies with Scott McMurren from Alaska Travelgram, a look at Green Crab Awareness Day and how to spot and report this invasive species, plus previews of the Kake Dog Salmon Festival and Climate Fair for a Cool Planet.

Juneau Afternoon: Sealaska Heritage Culturally Responsive Education Conference, plus call for artists from Juneau-Douglas City Museum

Conversations on this episode include a preview of the upcoming Culturally Responsive Education Conference from Sealaska Heritage, call for artists from the Juneau-Douglas City Musuem, and Perseverance Theatre and Juneau Ghost Light Theatre present a staged reading of "The Book of Will."

Juneau Afternoon: Delta Music Makers, Aukeman Triathlon, Last Chance Mining Museum, Theater Alaska's 'Pride & Prejudice'

Conversations on this episode: Delta Music Makers collaboration with Juneau Community Bands on Sunday, July 14, plus a preview of the Aukeman Triathlon in August, Last Chance Mining Museum, and a chat with actors from Theater Alaska's "Pride and Prejudice" which closes July 14.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications