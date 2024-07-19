Juneau Afternoon: St. Vincent De Paul fundraiser, a new album featuring local Alaska artists collaborating with Killah Priest, and Juneau Drag-sponsored pageants are coming in August

On today’s program:
- St. Vincent De Paul on their upcoming whale watch fundraiser and updates
- A new album featuring Killah Priest with local Alaskan hip-hop talent releases next week alongside an in-person concert
- Miss Gay Alaska America and Mister Alaska USofA MI pageants are happening in August
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.