Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Travelgram, Kake Dog Salmon Festival, Green Crab Awareness Day, and Climate Fair for a Cool Planet

On today’s program:
- Travel Tips with Scott McMurren from Alaska Travelgram
- Kake’s Dog Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 3 with special information on a way for Juneau residents to attend
- Catamaran from Juneau to Kake for the day, call the KTC office at 907-785-3221, ext 309, ask for Nicole Wooton for information.
- Green Crab Awareness Day, which is happening on Friday, July 19
- Report sightings of European green crabs to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game hotline, 1-877-INVASIV.
- Climate Fair for a Cool Planet with 350 Juneau and Theater Alaska is happening on Saturday, July 27
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.