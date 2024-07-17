Juneau Afternoon: Sealaska Heritage Culturally Responsive Education Conference, plus call for artists from Juneau-Douglas City Museum

On today’s program:
- Sealaska Heritage Institute – 7th annual Culturally Responsive Education Conference
- Juneau-Douglas City Museum monthly update
- Juneau Ghost Light Theatre & Perseverance Theatre’s public reading of “The Book of Will” directed by Wesley Mann happening Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.