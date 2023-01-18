KTOO

Jan. 18, 2023: Juneau’s PIT count is coming soon; KTOO’s Katie Anastas with a legislative update; Ghost Light Theatre MixCast; Mendenhall Fireside Chats

by

This year’s Point in Time Count will take place on January 31. It is the most comprehensive and easy-to-understand tool to measure sheltered and unsheltered homelessness.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, representatives from the Glory Hall and St. Vincent DePaul talk with Host Sheli Delaney about the significance of this program and its importance to the community of Juneau.

Also:

Guests:

  • Rachel Iafolla, JGLT Board Member at Large
  • Kelsey Riker, MixCast, emcee
  • Joshua Midgett, MixCast, emcee
  • Luke Vroman, Deputy Director (The Glory Hall)
  • Kaia Quinto, Outreach Coordinator (The Glory Hall)
  • Dave Ringle, Executive Director (St. Vincent de Paul)
  • Amber DeBardelaben, Interpretive Park Ranger and Coordinator for the annual Mendenhall Glacier Fireside Lecture series
  • Katie Anastas, KTOO Reporter

