Jan. 18, 2023: Juneau’s PIT count is coming soon; KTOO’s Katie Anastas with a legislative update; Ghost Light Theatre MixCast; Mendenhall Fireside Chats

This year’s Point in Time Count will take place on January 31. It is the most comprehensive and easy-to-understand tool to measure sheltered and unsheltered homelessness.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, representatives from the Glory Hall and St. Vincent DePaul talk with Host Sheli Delaney about the significance of this program and its importance to the community of Juneau.

Also:

KTOO’s Sheli Delaney hosts today’s program. Juneau Afternoon airs Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

Rachel Iafolla, JGLT Board Member at Large

Kelsey Riker, MixCast, emcee

Joshua Midgett, MixCast, emcee

Luke Vroman, Deputy Director (The Glory Hall)

Kaia Quinto, Outreach Coordinator (The Glory Hall)

Dave Ringle, Executive Director (St. Vincent de Paul)

Amber DeBardelaben, Interpretive Park Ranger and Coordinator for the annual Mendenhall Glacier Fireside Lecture series

Katie Anastas, KTOO Reporter

