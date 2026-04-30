KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

‘Where Did We Sit on the Bus’ opens | Mana exhibit on Filipino elders | ‘Critter Trek’ at City Museum | Juneau Libraries May events

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Tambayan at Kwentuhan runs May 1 – 30 at JACC Gallery

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, April 29, 2026

  • “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” is a one-person show pulsing with Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, and spoken word. During a third-grade lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latinx eight-year-old raises their hand to ask, “Where did we sit on the bus?” and the teacher can’t answer the question. The production stars Enrique Bravo and is directed by Flordelino Lagundino and runs May 1 through May 17. For more information, visit theateralaska.org

  • Tambayan at Kwentuhan, meaning “a place to hang out and share stories” in Tagalog, showcases the stories of seven Filipino Alaskan elders through photo, text, video, and more. The exhibit is produced by a collective of Filipino Alaskan storytellers called Mana. The exhibit is up at the JACC Gallery from May 1 to May 30.

  • Juneau Libraries’ May events include Bike to the Library, the start of the Summer Reading Program, and Jeff Evans Magic Show. More details at juneau.org/library.

  • Juneau-Douglas City Museum opens “Critter Trek,” a summer-long exhibit, on May 1. Plus a preview of summer walking tours, including Capital Killers, Downtown Geology, and Historic Downtown Juneau.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

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