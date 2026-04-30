Mental Health Awareness Month | Rob Roys and Bridget Smith First Friday at Alaska Robotics | Made in Alaska Market

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, April 30, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring NAMI Juneau Mental Health Awareness Month, Alaska Robotics First Friday with artist Rob Roys and author Bridget Smith, and Made in Alaska Juneau market.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.