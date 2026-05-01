KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Jazz & Classics Spring Festival | Spring Winds from Juneau Community Bands | Foster Care Awareness Month with Tlingit & Haida

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Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, May 1, 2026

Juneau Afternoon featuring Foster Care Awareness Month with Tlingit & Haida, Juneau Jazz & Classics 40th Spring Festival, and Spring Winds concert from Juneau Community Bands.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

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