Presbyterian Church tries to make amends for racist policies that closed a Lingít Church.

The late Walter Soboleff has said very little about how he felt, when Presbyterian church officials closed down Memorial Presbyterian Church in Juneau. But those who knew the Lingít minister said he kept his anguish to himself, after his mostly Alaska Native congregation was told they’d after to worship somewhere else.

That was back in the 1960’s. This summer, the national church organization issued a formal apology for its racist policies and has promised to pay $1 million dollars in reparations.

Joaqlin Estus, a national correspondent for Indian Country Today, has covered this story extensively and talks with KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey about how the church hopes to heal old wounds.

Air date: Friday, September 30, 2022