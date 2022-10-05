KTOO

A graphic that shows KTOO employees and volunteer producers working behind the scenes. The graphic reads news with facts. Reporting with impact. stories with inspiration.

Juneau Afternoon

Alaska Native screenwriters preview of new ABC TV series, Alaska Daily, which premieres Thursday, October 6.

Air date: Friday, September 30, 2022 — Behind the scenes of a new network TV show with Indigenous filmmakers. Presbyterian church apologizes to Juneau Native community. Juneau Audubon Society Bird of the Week. Juneau Soccer Club.

Guests: Vera Starbard and Andrew Okpeaha MacLean, screenwriters for Alaska Daily.
Vera Starbard and Andrew MacLean talk about the challenges and the opportunities for Alaska Natives to tell their stories on ABC’s new drama, Alaska Daily. In a conversation with Rhonda McBride, both say they’ve tapped family and friends for help in keeping the show authentic as possible.

Air date: Friday, September 30, 2022

Jennifer Pemberton

Managing Editor, KTOO

I bring stories from the community into the KTOO newsroom so that all of our reporting matters. I want to hear my community’s struggles and its wins reflected in our coverage. Does our reporting reflect your experience in Juneau?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications