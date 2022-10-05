Alaska Native screenwriters preview of new ABC TV series, Alaska Daily, which premieres Thursday, October 6.

Guests: Vera Starbard and Andrew Okpeaha MacLean, screenwriters for Alaska Daily.
Vera Starbard and Andrew MacLean talk about the challenges and the opportunities for Alaska Natives to tell their stories on ABC’s new drama, Alaska Daily. In a conversation with Rhonda McBride, both say they’ve tapped family and friends for help in keeping the show authentic as possible.
Air date: Friday, September 30, 2022
- Full show: Behind the scenes of a new network TV show with Indigenous filmmakers. Presbyterian church apologizes to Juneau Native community. Juneau Audubon Society Bird of the Week. Juneau Soccer Club.
- Part 1: Presbyterian Church tries to make amends for racist policies that closed a Lingít Church.
- Part 2: Northern Harrier passes through Juneau on fall migration.
- Part 3: Juneau Soccer Club back in action this fall.