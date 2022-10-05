KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Northern Harrier passes through Juneau on fall migration.

Air date: Friday, September 30, 2022 — Behind the scenes of a new network TV show with Indigenous filmmakers. Presbyterian church apologizes to Juneau Native community. Juneau Audubon Society Bird of the Week. Juneau Soccer Club.

This is a female Northern Harrier, photographed by Bob Armstrong.
Guests: Brenda Wright, programs manager for the Juneau Audubon Society.
 

 

This is a male Northern Harrier, photographed by Bob Armstrong.

The Northern Harrier stays a little longer in Juneau than cruise ship passengers, but there’s not much time to see them during their fall migration. So keep your eye out for a bird that flies close to the ground and has a white rump.

Air date: Friday, September 30, 2022

Jennifer Pemberton

Managing Editor, KTOO

I bring stories from the community into the KTOO newsroom so that all of our reporting matters. I want to hear my community’s struggles and its wins reflected in our coverage. Does our reporting reflect your experience in Juneau?

