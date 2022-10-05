KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Soccer Club back in action this fall.

Air date: Friday, September 30, 2022 — Behind the scenes of a new network TV show with Indigenous filmmakers. Presbyterian church apologizes to Juneau Native community. Juneau Audubon Society Bird of the Week. Juneau Soccer Club.

Guests: Stacy Diouf, Juneau Soccer Club President.
 

The Juneau Soccer Club keeps the ball moving through the winter with games at an indoor soccer field. A look at how kids can join and can get help paying their expenses, if they need it.

 

