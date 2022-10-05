Ever since Vera Starbard was tapped for the hit PBS TV series, Molly of Denali, the Lingít writer’s career has taken off.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about her role as a writer and consultant for Alaska Daily, a new ABC drama starring Hilary Swank as an investigative reporter, looking into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Starbard will also be joined by another Alaska Native member of the writing team for the series — Andrew Okpeaha MacLean, who produced “On the Ice,” a film about two young Inupiat men, who accidentally kill a friend in a fight and try to cover it up.

Also, on this program:

Presbyterian church’s apology and reparations for closing church led by Lingít pastor Walter Soboleff

The Northern Harrier, the Juneau Audubon Society’s “Bird of the Week.”

The Juneau Soccer Club’s recruitment efforts

