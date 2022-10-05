Ever since Vera Starbard was tapped for the hit PBS TV series, Molly of Denali, the Lingít writer’s career has taken off.
On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about her role as a writer and consultant for Alaska Daily, a new ABC drama starring Hilary Swank as an investigative reporter, looking into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Starbard will also be joined by another Alaska Native member of the writing team for the series — Andrew Okpeaha MacLean, who produced “On the Ice,” a film about two young Inupiat men, who accidentally kill a friend in a fight and try to cover it up.
Also, on this program:
- Presbyterian church’s apology and reparations for closing church led by Lingít pastor Walter Soboleff
- The Northern Harrier, the Juneau Audubon Society’s “Bird of the Week.”
- The Juneau Soccer Club’s recruitment efforts
Part 1: Alaska Native screenwriters preview of new ABC TV series, Alaska Daily, which premieres Thursday, October 6.
Vera Starbard and Andrew MacLean talk about the challenges and the opportunities for Alaska Natives to tell their stories on ABC’s new drama, Alaska Daily. In a conversation with Rhonda McBride, both say they’ve tapped family and friends for help in keeping the show authentic as possible.
Part 2: Presbyterian Church tries to make amends for racist policies that closed a Lingít Church.
The late Walter Soboleff has said very little about how he felt, when Presbyterian church officials closed down Memorial Presbyterian Church in Juneau. But those who knew the Lingít minister said he kept his anguish to himself, after his mostly Alaska Native congregation was told they’d after to worship somewhere else.
That was back in the 1960’s. This summer, the national church organization issued a formal apology for its racist policies and has promised to pay $1 million dollars in reparations.
Joaqlin Estus, a national correspondent for Indian Country Today, has covered this story extensively and talks with KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey about how the church hopes to heal old wounds.
Part 3: Northern Harrier passes through Juneau on fall migration.
The Northern Harrier stays a little longer in Juneau than cruise ship passengers, but there’s not much time to see them during their fall migration. So keep your eye out for a bird that flies close to the ground and has a white rump.
Part 4: Juneau Soccer Club back in action this fall.
The Juneau Soccer Club keeps the ball moving through the winter with games at an indoor soccer field. A look at how kids can join and can get help paying their expenses, if they need it.