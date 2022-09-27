The nation’s eyes are on Alaskans, as they take up a new system of choosing candidates.

On this Friday’ s Juneau Afternoon today, a preview of tonight’s Evening at Egan lecture, which explores how ranked choice voting is changing Alaska’s political landscape.

Gail Fenumiai, head of the state elections divison, and Jason Grenn from Alaskans for Better Elections, weigh in on how the new system is working so far and what to expect in November.

Also on this program:

Vincent De Paul’s annual fundraiser

Junior Nordic Ski starts new season

The Cedar Waxwing, a favorite of Juneau birders.

