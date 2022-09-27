The nation’s eyes are on Alaskans, as they take up a new system of choosing candidates.
On this Friday’ s Juneau Afternoon today, a preview of tonight’s Evening at Egan lecture, which explores how ranked choice voting is changing Alaska’s political landscape.
Gail Fenumiai, head of the state elections divison, and Jason Grenn from Alaskans for Better Elections, weigh in on how the new system is working so far and what to expect in November.
Also on this program:
- Vincent De Paul’s annual fundraiser
- Junior Nordic Ski starts new season
- The Cedar Waxwing, a favorite of Juneau birders.
Part 1: Ranked choice voting update: How Alaskans are adapting to the new system.
A look at how this new system of voting is changing the way Alaskans vote and, possibly, its political landscape.
Part 2: St. Vincent de Paul's annual Friends of the Poor Walk and Run.
All it takes is a pair of tennis shoes and a commitment to walk or run, a simple way to help St. Vincent de Paul raise money for the those in need. In this conversation with Andy Kline, Dave Ringle gives an update on St. Vincent de Paul’s community services.
Part 3: Junior Nordic Ski Club recruiting new team members.
Flying with your friends across Juneau’s snowy trails, something Juneau students look forward to every winter, thanks to the Junior Nordic Ski Club.
Part 4: Juneau Audubon Society's field observations of the Cedar Waxwing.
If you can spot them, Cedar Waxwings are easy to identify. With a rakish black mask over their eyes, they look like little bird bandits. But it’s that bright spot of yellow, on the tips of their tails, that’s the giveaway.
They’re one of the favorites of Juneau birders, especially in the fall when they’re out looking for berries.