Junior Nordic Ski Club recruiting new team members.

Guests: Tristan Knutson-Lombardo, JNSC Youth Programs Co-Coordinator. Riley Soboleff, Middle School Skier.
Flying with your friends across Juneau’s snowy trails, something Juneau students look forward to every winter, thanks to the Junior Nordic Ski Club.
Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022
- Full show: Evening at Egan explores ranked choice voting. St. Vincent de Paul walk and run fundraiser. Junior Nordic ski registration. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Cedar Waxwing.
- Part 1: Ranked choice voting update: How Alaskans are adapting to the new system.
- Part 2: St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Friends of the Poor Walk and Run.
- Part 3: Juneau Audubon Society’s field observations of the Cedar Waxwing.