KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Junior Nordic Ski Club recruiting new team members.

Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022 — Evening at Egan explores ranked choice voting. St. Vincent de Paul walk and run fundraiser. Junior Nordic ski registration. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Cedar Waxwing.

The Junior Nordic Ski program is now open for enrollment.
Guests: Tristan Knutson-Lombardo, JNSC Youth Programs Co-Coordinator. Riley Soboleff, Middle School Skier.
 

Flying with your friends across Juneau’s snowy trails, something Juneau students look forward to every winter, thanks to the Junior Nordic Ski Club.

Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications