St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Friends of the Poor Walk and Run.

Guests: Dave Ringle, executive Director, St. Vincent de Paul.
All it takes is a pair of tennis shoes and a commitment to walk or run, a simple way to help St. Vincent de Paul raise money for the those in need. In this conversation with Andy Kline, Dave Ringle gives an update on St. Vincent de Paul’s community services.
Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022
- Full show: Evening at Egan explores ranked choice voting. St. Vincent de Paul walk and run fundraiser. Junior Nordic ski registration. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Cedar Waxwing.
