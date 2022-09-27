Juneau Audubon Society’s field observations of the Cedar Waxwing.

If you can spot them, Cedar Waxwings are easy to identify. With a rakish black mask over their eyes, they look like little bird bandits. But it’s that bright spot of yellow, on the tips of their tails, that’s the giveaway.
They’re one of the favorites of Juneau birders, especially in the fall when they’re out looking for berries.
Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022
