Juneau Audubon Society’s field observations of the Cedar Waxwing.

Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022 — Evening at Egan explores ranked choice voting. St. Vincent de Paul walk and run fundraiser. Junior Nordic ski registration. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Cedar Waxwing.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society program manager.
 

A Cedar Waxwing perches on a branch. (Photo by Scott Fisher)

If you can spot them, Cedar Waxwings are easy to identify. With a rakish black mask over their eyes, they look like little bird bandits. But it’s that bright spot of yellow, on the tips of their tails, that’s the giveaway.

They’re one of the favorites of Juneau birders, especially in the fall when they’re out looking for berries.

Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022

