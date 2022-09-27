Ranked choice voting update: How Alaskans are adapting to the new system.

Guests: Gail Fenumiai, Alaska Division of Elections Director. Jason Grenn, Alaskans for Better Elections
A look at how this new system of voting is changing the way Alaskans vote and, possibly, its political landscape.
Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022
- Full show: Evening at Egan explores ranked choice voting. St. Vincent de Paul walk and run fundraiser. Junior Nordic ski registration. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Cedar Waxwing.
- Part 1: St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Friends of the Poor Walk and Run.
- Part 2: Junior Nordic Ski Club recruiting new team members.
- Part 3: Juneau Audubon Society’s field observations of the Cedar Waxwing.