Ranked choice voting update: How Alaskans are adapting to the new system.

Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022 — Evening at Egan explores ranked choice voting. St. Vincent de Paul walk and run fundraiser. Junior Nordic ski registration. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Cedar Waxwing.

Guests: Gail Fenumiai, Alaska Division of Elections Director. Jason Grenn, Alaskans for Better Elections
A look at how this new system of voting is changing the way Alaskans vote and, possibly, its political landscape.

