Juneau Police: Changing seasons means changing road conditions.

Guests: Lt. Krag Cambell, Juneau Police Department.
As the days grow darker, colder and wetter, so does the danger on Juneau Roads. And while it’s hard to switch to the winter driving mode, Lt. Krag Campbell with the Juneau Police Department says there are some ways to prepare.
As the days grow darker, colder and wetter, so does the danger on Juneau Roads. And while it’s hard to switch to the winter driving mode, Lt. Krag Campbell with the Juneau Police Department says there are some ways to prepare.
Air date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
- Full show: LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up.
- Part 1: Ben Love: Using music to tell stories.
- Part 2: Juneau League of Women Voters hosts candidates forum.
- Part 3: Juneau fall community clean-up.