Ben Love: Using music to tell stories.

Air date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 — LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up. 

Guests: Ben Love, musical artist.
Ben Love talks about how composing and performing music is an important outlet for him, that he uses to fight depression. He says his music is also a way to tell stories, which he does in his new EP, Enchephal Wealth.

