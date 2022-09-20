KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau fall community clean-up.

Air date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 — LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up. 

Guests: Debbie Hart Southeast Alaska Fish Habitat Partnership. Raechel Juzeler, Ratchet Construction and Makerspace. Ryan Lange, Alaskan Brewing Company.
As the saying goes, many hands make light work. That’s the spirit behind this Saturday’s community clean-up campaign.  Several organizations in Juneau have teamed-up to draw as much support as possible.

 

Air date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications