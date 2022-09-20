KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau League of Women Voters hosts candidates forum.

Air date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 — LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up. 

Guests: Kirsa Hughes-Skandijs, President, Juneau League of Women Voters.
KTOO, KINY and the Juneau Empire were partners in this year’s League of Women Voters candidate forum.

Even though the October 4th Municipal Election is just a few weeks away,  for many voters, it’s not on their radar screens just yet. But on Wednesday night,  the Juneau League of Women Voters is hosting a forum, so voters can get to know the candidates for assembly and school board, as well as learn about some of the issues.

In case you missed the forum, you can watch here: https://www.ktoo.org/2022/09/13/watch-2022-juneau-virtual-candidate-forum/

 

 

Air date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

