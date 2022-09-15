Juneau fall community clean-up.

Guests: Debbie Hart Southeast Alaska Fish Habitat Partnership. Raechel Juzeler, Ratchet Construction and Makerspace. Ryan Lange, Alaskan Brewing Company.
As the saying goes, many hands make light work. That’s the spirit behind this Saturday’s community clean-up campaign. Several organizations in Juneau have teamed-up to draw as much support as possible.
Air date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
- Full show: LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up.
- Part 1: Ben Love: Using music to tell stories.
- Part 2: Juneau Police: Changing seasons means changing road conditions.
- Part 3: Juneau League of Women Voters hosts candidates forum.