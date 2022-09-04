KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Quinton Woolman Morgan plays songs from his new CD, Blue Stone Middle of Nothing

Air date: Friday, September 2, 2022 — Juneau Central Labor Council celebrates Labor Day. Quinton Woolman Morgan’s new CD recording. Christine Kleinhenz featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Harvest Fair this Saturday.

Guests: Quinton Woolman Morgan, Juneau singer and songwriter.
Quinton Woolman Morgan works on a cabin crew for the US Forest Service but has another life as a singer-songwriter. He says his new recording, Blue Stone Middle of Nothing, was released in January. He says this collection of songs was mostly written in Juneau and also features local musicians.

Air date: Friday, September 2, 2022

