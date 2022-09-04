Unions celebrate Labor Day in Juneau at Sandy Beach.

Guests: Miguel Rohrbacher, political organizer for the Alaska Public Employees Association. Trenton English, the coordinator of the Juneau Central Labor Council.
Some of the things the Juneau Central Labor Council wants to highlight on Labor Day:
- Sacrifices of union workers in high risk jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- How the high percentage of union workers in Juneau also benefits non-union workers and the overall economy.
- Public service role in the community.
Air date: Friday, September 2, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Central Labor Council celebrates Labor Day. Quinton Woolman Morgan’s new CD recording. Christine Kleinhenz featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Harvest Fair this Saturday.
- Part 1: Quinton Woolman Morgan plays songs from his new CD, Blue Stone Middle of Nothing
- Part 2: Juneau Artists Gallery August exhibit: Wearable art from Christine Kleinhenz.
- Part 3: Juneau Harvest Fair celebrates 28 years of gardening