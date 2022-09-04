KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Artists Gallery August exhibit: Wearable art from Christine Kleinhenz.

Air date: Friday, September 2, 2022 — Juneau Central Labor Council celebrates Labor Day. Quinton Woolman Morgan’s new CD recording. Christine Kleinhenz featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Harvest Fair this Saturday.

Guests: Christine Kleinhenz, Artist.
 

Christine Kleinhenz combines two things she loves in her September exhibit at the Juneau Artists Gallery — capturing nature in her art and making jewelry (Photo courtesy of Christine Kleinhenz).

Mini paintings and nature scenes, inspired by Southeast Alaska scenery are Christine Kleinhenz’ stock and trade. In this conversation with Andy Kline, she talks about her exhibit this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery which features “wearable art” — in which she’s incorporated her painting into a line of jewelry.

Air date: Friday, September 2, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications