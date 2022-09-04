Juneau Artists Gallery August exhibit: Wearable art from Christine Kleinhenz.

Mini paintings and nature scenes, inspired by Southeast Alaska scenery are Christine Kleinhenz’ stock and trade. In this conversation with Andy Kline, she talks about her exhibit this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery which features “wearable art” — in which she’s incorporated her painting into a line of jewelry.
Air date: Friday, September 2, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Central Labor Council celebrates Labor Day. Quinton Woolman Morgan’s new CD recording. Christine Kleinhenz featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Harvest Fair this Saturday.
- Part 1: Unions celebrate Labor Day in Juneau at Sandy Beach.
- Part 2: Quinton Woolman Morgan plays songs from his new CD, Blue Stone Middle of Nothing
- Part 3: Juneau Harvest Fair celebrates 28 years of gardening