Juneau Harvest Fair celebrates 28 years of gardening

Every year, the Juneau Community Garden Association holds a Harvest Fair at the community garden on Montana Creek Road, land the City and Borough of Juneau has made available for gardening, education and charitable uses.

Eight prizes are awarded in four categories: Most unique, most traditional, best Alaskan theme and best use of recycled items.

Andy Kline talks with Master Gardener Ed Buyarski about how the Harvest Fair, in its 28 years, has helped to expand knowledge about gardening in Juneau.

Air date: Friday, September 2, 2022