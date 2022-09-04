KTOO

Juneau Harvest Fair celebrates 28 years of gardening

Air date: Friday, September 2, 2022 — Juneau Central Labor Council celebrates Labor Day. Quinton Woolman Morgan’s new CD recording. Christine Kleinhenz featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Harvest Fair this Saturday.

Guests: Ed Buyarski, Master Gardener.
The Juneau Harvest Fair is a chance to showcase gardening success in Juneau’s challenging climate (Photo courtesy of Juneau Community Gardens Association).

 

Every year, the Juneau Community Garden Association holds a Harvest Fair at the community garden on Montana Creek Road, land the City and Borough of Juneau has made available for gardening, education and charitable uses.

Asian lily, grown in a Juneau Community Garden plot, one of many examples of how Juneau gardeners are changing preconceptions about what can be grown in Southeast Alaska (Photo by Ed Buyarski).

Eight prizes are awarded in four categories: Most unique, most traditional, best Alaskan theme and best use of recycled items.

Andy Kline talks with Master Gardener Ed Buyarski about how the Harvest Fair, in its 28 years, has helped to expand knowledge about gardening in Juneau.

