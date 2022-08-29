Role of CBJ Park Rangers continue to grow.

Compared to other communities, the City of Borough of Juneau has a lot of park land, extensive trail systems and areas off the road system, which makes CBJ’s parks challenging to maintain.
Dale Gosnell talks about some ongoing projects , as well as collaboration with organizations like Trail Mix.
He also talks about efforts during the summer months to help provide safe camping space for those who are struggling with homelessness.
Air date: Friday, August 26, 2022
