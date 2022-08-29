KTOO

Role of CBJ Park Rangers continue to grow.

Air date: Friday, August 26, 2022 — Rik Pruett's smoked octopus a hit at farmer's markets. Juneau Symphony Sunday radio show resumes. CBJ Park Rangers update.  Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Rock Pigeons and European Starlings.

A City and Borough of Juneau park ranger's truck is parked at the Mill Campground in Juneau on April 28, 2020.
A City and Borough of Juneau park ranger’s truck is parked at the Mill Campground in Juneau on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)
Guests: Dale Gosnell, Lead Park Ranger for the City and Borough of Juneau.
Dale Gosnell covers a lot of territory as a lead ranger for the City and Borough of Juneau (Photo courtesy of CBJ).

 

Compared to other communities, the City of Borough of Juneau has a lot of park land, extensive trail systems and areas off the road system, which makes CBJ’s parks challenging to maintain.

Dale Gosnell talks about some ongoing projects , as well as collaboration with organizations like Trail Mix.

He also talks about efforts during the summer months to help provide safe camping space for those who are struggling with homelessness.

 

 

