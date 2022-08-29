KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Audubon Society: Rock Pigeons and European Starlings are not Native to Juneau

Air date: Friday, August 26, 2022 — Rik Pruett’s smoked octopus a hit at farmer’s markets. Juneau Symphony Sunday radio show resumes. CBJ Park Rangers update.  Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Rock Pigeons and European Starlings.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Programs Manager, Juneau Audubon Society.
 

Rock Pigeon photo by Bob Armstrong.

This week the Juneau Audubon Society spotlights two birds that are common to Juneau, the Rock Pigeon and the European Starling. Given that the birds are seen almost everywhere in Juneau, many are surprised to learn that they are not native to the region.

European Starling, photo by Bob Armstrong.

 

