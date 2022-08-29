Juneau Audubon Society: Rock Pigeons and European Starlings are not Native to Juneau

Guests: Brenda Wright, Programs Manager, Juneau Audubon Society.
This week the Juneau Audubon Society spotlights two birds that are common to Juneau, the Rock Pigeon and the European Starling. Given that the birds are seen almost everywhere in Juneau, many are surprised to learn that they are not native to the region.
Air date: Friday, August 26, 2022
- Full show: Rik Pruett’s smoked octopus a hit at farmer’s markets. Juneau Symphony Sunday radio show resumes. CBJ Park Rangers update. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Rock Pigeons and European Starlings.
- Part 1: Alaskan Kraken: A legend that leads to a family of food products.
- Part 2: Sundays with the Juneau Symphony returns to the airwaves.
- Part 3: Role of CBJ Park Rangers continue to grow.