Sundays with the Juneau Symphony returns to the airwaves.

Air date: Friday, August 26, 2022 — Rik Pruett’s smoked octopus a hit at farmer’s markets. Juneau Symphony Sunday radio show resumes. CBJ Park Rangers update.  Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Rock Pigeons and European Starlings.

Guests: From the Juneau Symphony: Charlotte Truitt, Executive Director. Christopher Koch, Music Director
Christopher Koch and Charlotte Truitt on Juneau Afternoon to talk about plans for their radio show, Sundays with the Juneau Symphony, to showcase local musicians (Photo by Cheryl Snyder).

When live concerts were suspended during the pandemic, the Juneau Symphony began broadcasting the audio track from its archive of concert recordings on KTOO FM at 1:00 p.m. on Sundays. Now that concerts are back on stage in person, the Symphony is reinventing its radio program, Sundays with the Juneau Symphony, to promote the local music scene.

