Sundays with the Juneau Symphony returns to the airwaves.

When live concerts were suspended during the pandemic, the Juneau Symphony began broadcasting the audio track from its archive of concert recordings on KTOO FM at 1:00 p.m. on Sundays. Now that concerts are back on stage in person, the Symphony is reinventing its radio program, Sundays with the Juneau Symphony, to promote the local music scene.
Air date: Friday, August 26, 2022
- Full show: Rik Pruett’s smoked octopus a hit at farmer’s markets. Juneau Symphony Sunday radio show resumes. CBJ Park Rangers update. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Rock Pigeons and European Starlings.
- Part 1: Alaskan Kraken: A legend that leads to a family of food products.
- Part 2: Role of CBJ Park Rangers continue to grow.
- Part 3: Juneau Audubon Society: Rock Pigeons and European Starlings are not Native to Juneau