Alaskan Kraken: A legend that leads to a family of food products.

Air date: Friday, August 26, 2022 — Rik Pruett’s smoked octopus a hit at farmer’s markets. Juneau Symphony Sunday radio show resumes. CBJ Park Rangers update.  Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Rock Pigeons and European Starlings.

Drawing by Pierre Denys de Monfort. Courtesy of Wikipedia.
Guests: Rik Pruett, Owner of Alaska Kraken.
 

One question Rik Pruett gets asked a lot: Why did he name his company Alaskan Kraken? First of all, it rhymes and is catchy in slogans like “Get Krakin!” But it also has quite a story behind it. Kraken has Norwegian roots — a word used to describe a  legendary sea monster, thought to be a giant octopus that appeared off the coast of Norway. Kraken was also a creature in Greek mythology, able to pull entire ships underwater. And although there are no sea monsters to be found in Pruett’s jars of smoked octopus, his business and its line of products have quite a story.

 

 

Rik Pruett describes his products as a “family of flavor” (Photo courtesy of Rik Pruett).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

