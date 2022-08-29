Alaskan Kraken: A legend that leads to a family of food products.

One question Rik Pruett gets asked a lot: Why did he name his company Alaskan Kraken? First of all, it rhymes and is catchy in slogans like “Get Krakin!” But it also has quite a story behind it. Kraken has Norwegian roots — a word used to describe a legendary sea monster, thought to be a giant octopus that appeared off the coast of Norway. Kraken was also a creature in Greek mythology, able to pull entire ships underwater. And although there are no sea monsters to be found in Pruett’s jars of smoked octopus, his business and its line of products have quite a story.

Air date: Friday, August 26, 2022