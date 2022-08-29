Almost every product at the Juneau Food Festival and Farmer’s Market has a story. Take Rik Pruett’s smoked octopus. He’s worked for decades to perfect his recipe.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon today, Pruett will talk about his “tasty tentacles,” and other homemade products like his toy airplanes.

Also, on this show:

The Juneau Symphony’s Sunday radio concerts are back

CBJ Park Rangers wrap up a busy summer.

Juneau Audubon Society tells the story of how the Rock Pigeon and the European Starling got to Juneau.

Andy Kline hosts Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

