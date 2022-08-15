Girls on the Run looking for a few good coaches.

Girls on the Run is about more than getting physical exercise. It’s also an opportunity for girls to build important relationships with each other and their mentors.

Girls on the Run is recruiting coaches for its upcoming season, with training offered this fall.

Natalie Watson and her daughter, Maya Breedlove, talk about how the coaches, themselves, grow as they work to inspire students to be their best selves.

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022