For years, Juneau’s Njuzu Marimba band has promised that their music will put a smile on your face – and they always deliver.

On Juneau Afternoon this Friday, two band members brought some of their joyful harmonies to the studio, to preview their concert at the Sealaska Heritage Institute plaza.

The concert is a send-off for Em Eason, who is headed to college. She’s performed with the group since she was eleven-years-old.

Also, on this program:

Efforts to recruit new coaches for AWARE’s Girls on the Run program.

Games and prizes at the Juneau Public Library

What the Juneau Audubon Society has learned about Barred Owls and the inroads they’re making into the area.

Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.