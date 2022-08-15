KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Njuzu Marimba Group send off for longtime member, Em Eason.

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022 — Njuzu Marimba Band to perform. Girls on the Run coach recruitment. Juneau Public Libraries update. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights the Barred Owl.

Guests: Em Eason, Njuzu Marimba Group. Jesse Larson, Marimba teacher.
Em Eason and Jesse Larson play marimbas on Juneau Afternoon (Photo by Sheli DeLaney).

The Njuzu Marimba band has brought traditional and modern Zimbabwean music to Juneau for many years. Em Eason, who has been performing with the group since elementary school, talks about how she came of age playing marimbas, embraced by a community of musicians. She says she will seek out that experience when she goes to college. Jesse Larson, who teaches marimba classes, explains what makes this instrument accessible to all age groups and even those who don’t read music.

 

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications