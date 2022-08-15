Njuzu Marimba Group send off for longtime member, Em Eason.

The Njuzu Marimba band has brought traditional and modern Zimbabwean music to Juneau for many years. Em Eason, who has been performing with the group since elementary school, talks about how she came of age playing marimbas, embraced by a community of musicians. She says she will seek out that experience when she goes to college. Jesse Larson, who teaches marimba classes, explains what makes this instrument accessible to all age groups and even those who don’t read music.

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022