You may hear the Barred Owl in Juneau before you see it.

The Barred Owl is known for its mating ritual duets, which over the years have been heard more frequently in Juneau. Brenda Wright explains how the owl has steadily expanded its range across the North American continent, and in the last 40 years, made its way into Juneau. She says if you listen closely, the bird’s call almost sounds like it’s saying, “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you?”

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022