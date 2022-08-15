KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

You may hear the Barred Owl in Juneau before you see it.

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022 — Njuzu Marimba Band to perform. Girls on the Run coach recruitment. Juneau Public Libraries update. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights the Barred Owl.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society programs manager.
 

This Barred Owl was photographed in Juneau by Bob Armstrong.

The Barred Owl is known for its mating ritual duets, which over the years have been heard more frequently in Juneau. Brenda Wright explains how the owl has steadily expanded its range across the North American continent, and in the last 40 years, made its way  into Juneau. She says if you listen closely, the bird’s call almost sounds like it’s saying, “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you?”

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications