August, a month of fun and games at the Juneau Public Library.

Guests: Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library Programs and Marketing Coordinator.
August, which is traditionally a rainy month, is a great time to plan an adventure at the Juneau Public Library. Margaret Luedke tells you how.
Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Full show: Njuzu Marimba Band to perform. Girls on the Run coach recruitment. Juneau Public Libraries update. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights the Barred Owl.
- Part 1: Njuzu Marimba Group send off for longtime member, Em Eason.
- Part 2: Girls on the Run looking for a few good coaches.
- Part 3: You may hear the Barred Owl in Juneau before you see it.