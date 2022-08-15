KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

August, a month of fun and games at the Juneau Public Library.

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022 — Njuzu Marimba Band to perform. Girls on the Run coach recruitment. Juneau Public Libraries update. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights the Barred Owl.

Guests: Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library Programs and Marketing Coordinator.
August, which is traditionally a rainy month, is a great time to plan an adventure at the Juneau Public Library. Margaret Luedke tells you how.

 

Air date: Friday, August 12, 2022

