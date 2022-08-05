Space-Time Colonialism: Alaska’s Indigenous and Asian Entanglements

Juliana Hu Pegues was born in Taiwan but raised in Juneau, where stories about immigrants and Indigenous peoples fed a lifelong curiosity about the impacts of colonialism.

Today, she is an Associate Professor at Cornell University, where she teaches English literature and courses in the American Indian and Indigenous Studies Program, as well as the Asian American Studies Program.

Pegues’ new book, Space-Time Colonialism, explores the interconnections between Indigenous land dispossession and Asian labor exploitation in Alaska. The cover for her book was designed by Crystal Worl, an Alaska Native artist from Juneau.

Kindred Post is hosting a book signing on Saturday, August 6th from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Air date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022