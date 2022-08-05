KTOO

Crystal Jackson: Alcohol and Ink painting technique.

Air date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 — Juneau Composts: Turning garbage into gold.  Crystal Jackson’s ink and alcohol paintings. Juliana Hu Pegues explores the impact of colonialism on Indigenous and Asian cultures. JAHC First Friday round-up.

Guests: Crystal Jackson, artist. Christy NaMee Eriksen, owner of Kindred Post.
Galaxy Fox by Chromatic Crystal.
Crystal Jackson says it takes practice to paint with alcohol inks (Photo courtesy of Crystal Jackson).

Crystal Jackson’s paintings are full of swirls and wispy patterns of pigment, so fluid that the colors seem to play with each other — some of the magic she  creates with alcohol inks.

She markets her paintings of wildlife and scenery under the name of Chromatic Crystal.

Jackson will demonstrate her alcohol ink technique at an interactive workshop at Kindred Post on Friday, August 5th from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

