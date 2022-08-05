Crystal Jackson: Alcohol and Ink painting technique.

Crystal Jackson’s paintings are full of swirls and wispy patterns of pigment, so fluid that the colors seem to play with each other — some of the magic she creates with alcohol inks.

She markets her paintings of wildlife and scenery under the name of Chromatic Crystal.

Jackson will demonstrate her alcohol ink technique at an interactive workshop at Kindred Post on Friday, August 5th from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Air date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022