What’s next for Juneau Compost?

Guests: Lisa Daugherty, owner of Juneau Composts
Lisa Daugherty talks about how her business, Juneau Compost, continues to grow, yet is still a long ways from diverting all of the food waste that currently goes into the dump. She is currently working with the City and Borough of Juneau to expand her operations.
Air date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Juneau Composts: Turning garbage into gold.
