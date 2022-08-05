What’s next for Juneau Compost?

KTOO

Air date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 — Juneau Composts: Turning garbage into gold.  Crystal Jackson’s ink and alcohol paintings. Juliana Hu Pegues explores the impact of colonialism on Indigenous and Asian cultures. JAHC First Friday round-up.

Guests: Lisa Daugherty, owner of Juneau Composts
 

Lisa Daugherty talks about how her business, Juneau Compost, continues to grow, yet is still a long ways from diverting all of the food waste that currently goes into the dump. She is currently working with the City and Borough of Juneau to expand her operations.

In a year’s time, Juneau Compost turns food waste into mulch, or soil amendments, that can be used to fertilize gardens (Photos courtesy of Lisa Daugherty).

