August 2022: Juneau Art and Humanities Council update.

Guests: Kathleen Harper, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
An overview of August’s First Friday events and the Juneau arts scene.
Air date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Composts: Turning garbage into gold. Crystal Jackson’s ink and alcohol paintings. Juliana Hu Pegues explores the impact of colonialism on Indigenous and Asian cultures. JAHC First Friday round-up.
- Part 1: What’s next for Juneau Compost?
- Part 2: Crystal Jackson: Alcohol and Ink painting technique.
- Part 3: Space-Time Colonialism: Alaska’s Indigenous and Asian Entanglements