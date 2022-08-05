KTOO

August 2022: Juneau Art and Humanities Council update.

Air date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 — Juneau Composts: Turning garbage into gold.  Crystal Jackson’s ink and alcohol paintings. Juliana Hu Pegues explores the impact of colonialism on Indigenous and Asian cultures. JAHC First Friday round-up.

Guests: Kathleen Harper, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
An overview of August’s First Friday events and the Juneau arts scene.

