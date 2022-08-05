In the last five years, more than a million pounds of Juneau food scraps have been turned into compost, thanks to Lisa Daugherty and her love of recycling.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Daugherty talks about the company she founded, Juneau Composts, a passion project that has been increasingly been embraced by the community.
Also on this Wednesday’s show:
- Painting with alcohol and ink, how Crystal Jackson uses it to work her magic.
- A new book on the history of Asian immigrants in Alaska and their cross-cultural ties to Indigenous peoples.
- The Juneau Arts and Humanity Council’s First Friday round-up.
Sheli DeLaney hosts Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.
Part 1: What's next for Juneau Compost?
Lisa Daugherty talks about how her business, Juneau Compost, continues to grow, yet is still a long ways from diverting all of the food waste that currently goes into the dump. She is currently working with the City and Borough of Juneau to expand her operations.
Part 2: Crystal Jackson: Alcohol and Ink painting technique.
Crystal Jackson’s paintings are full of swirls and wispy patterns of pigment, so fluid that the colors seem to play with each other — some of the magic she creates with alcohol inks.
She markets her paintings of wildlife and scenery under the name of Chromatic Crystal.
Jackson will demonstrate her alcohol ink technique at an interactive workshop at Kindred Post on Friday, August 5th from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Part 3: Space-Time Colonialism: Alaska's Indigenous and Asian Entanglements
Juliana Hu Pegues was born in Taiwan but raised in Juneau, where stories about immigrants and Indigenous peoples fed a lifelong curiosity about the impacts of colonialism.
Today, she is an Associate Professor at Cornell University, where she teaches English literature and courses in the American Indian and Indigenous Studies Program, as well as the Asian American Studies Program.
Pegues’ new book, Space-Time Colonialism, explores the interconnections between Indigenous land dispossession and Asian labor exploitation in Alaska. The cover for her book was designed by Crystal Worl, an Alaska Native artist from Juneau.
Kindred Post is hosting a book signing on Saturday, August 6th from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Part 4: August 2022: Juneau Art and Humanities Council update.
An overview of August’s First Friday events and the Juneau arts scene.