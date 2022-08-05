In the last five years, more than a million pounds of Juneau food scraps have been turned into compost, thanks to Lisa Daugherty and her love of recycling.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Daugherty talks about the company she founded, Juneau Composts, a passion project that has been increasingly been embraced by the community.

Also on this Wednesday’s show:

Painting with alcohol and ink, how Crystal Jackson uses it to work her magic.

A new book on the history of Asian immigrants in Alaska and their cross-cultural ties to Indigenous peoples.

The Juneau Arts and Humanity Council’s First Friday round-up.

