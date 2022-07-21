KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Police: Recent traffic deaths cause for concern.

Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 — Book release: Michaela Goade’s Berry Song. Climate Fair 2022. Juneau Police: Recent traffic fatalities. Juneau Animal Rescue fundraiser. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Guests: Lt. Jeremy Weske, Juneau Police Department.
After a cluster of traffic deaths, Juneau Police give safety reminders and talk about preparations for Ironman Alaska, a run-swim-bike triathlon coming to Juneau next month.

