Michaela Goade catapulted into the national spotlight last year for her illustrations in We are Water Protectors, which won a Caldecott Medal “for most distinguished American picture book for children.”
Goade now lives in Sitka and on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about the release of her new book, Berry Song, a story she wrote and illustrated, full of childhood memories of berry picking on Lingít Aaní.
Also on this Wednesday’s program:
- Juneau Police weigh in on recent traffic deaths
- Climate Fair features theater, dance and music
- Juneau Animal Rescue’s “Masque-fur-rade” fundraiser
- Ed Buyarski’s Garden Talk
Part 1: Berry Song: In search of tlékw, or berries.
Michael Goade’s new book, Berry Song, was inspired by her childhood memories of picking “tléikw,” or berries, in Southeast Alaska with her grandmother. Goade says her book also incorporates the traditional values of food gathering on Tlingit Aaní, which is rooted in respect, reciprocity and balance. She hopes Berry Song will encourage readers to nurture their own relationship with the land. Goade also talks about one of her new projects, illustrating Joy Harjo’s poem, Remember.
Part 2: Climate Fair for a Cool Planet: Saturday, July 23rd at the Whale.
Theater Alaska and 350Juneau team up for an afternoon of live theater, dance and music to encourage the community to do its part in fighting climate change. The event is called Climate Fair for a Cool Planet. It will be held at Bill Overstreet Park, also known as “The Whale,” on Saturday, July 23rd from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Part 3: Juneau Police: Recent traffic deaths cause for concern.
After a cluster of traffic deaths, Juneau Police give safety reminders and talk about preparations for Ironman Alaska, a run-swim-bike triathlon coming to Juneau next month.
Part 4: Juneau Animal Rescue's "Hairball Masque-Fur-ade" features wine and beer tasting and art auction.
How you can help Juneau Animal Rescue care for dogs, cats and other critters in need of aid — and have fun at the same time. Also an update on the dire need for people to adopt cats. With more than 130 cats brought to the shelter since April — and only 12 claimed by their owners — Juneau Animal Rescue has been at “cat-pacity.”