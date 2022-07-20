Michaela Goade catapulted into the national spotlight last year for her illustrations in We are Water Protectors, which won a Caldecott Medal “for most distinguished American picture book for children.”

Goade now lives in Sitka and on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about the release of her new book, Berry Song, a story she wrote and illustrated, full of childhood memories of berry picking on Lingít Aaní.

Also on this Wednesday’s program:

Juneau Police weigh in on recent traffic deaths

Climate Fair features theater, dance and music

Juneau Animal Rescue’s “Masque-fur-rade” fundraiser

Ed Buyarski’s Garden Talk

