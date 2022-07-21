KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Animal Rescue’s “Hairball Masque-Fur-ade” features wine and beer tasting and art auction.

Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 — Book release: Michaela Goade’s Berry Song. Climate Fair 2022. Juneau Police: Recent traffic fatalities. Juneau Animal Rescue fundraiser. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Guests: Samantha Blankenship, Executive Director
How you can help Juneau Animal Rescue care for dogs, cats and other critters in need of aid — and have fun at the same time. Also an update on the dire need for people to adopt cats. With more than 130 cats brought to the shelter since April — and only 12 claimed by their owners — Juneau Animal Rescue has been at “cat-pacity.”

 

Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications