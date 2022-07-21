Climate Fair for a Cool Planet: Saturday, July 23rd at the Whale.

Guests: Flordelino Langundino, Artistic Director for Theater Alaska. Hali Duran, Choreographer. Mike Tobin, 350Juneau board member.
Theater Alaska and 350Juneau team up for an afternoon of live theater, dance and music to encourage the community to do its part in fighting climate change. The event is called Climate Fair for a Cool Planet. It will be held at Bill Overstreet Park, also known as “The Whale,” on Saturday, July 23rd from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
